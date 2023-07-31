25 Zanu PF Supporters Injured In ZUPCO Accident

By-At least 25 Zanu PF supporters have been injured in a ZUPCO bus carrying them from Lusulu in Binga to a campaign rally in Nkayi on Sunday.

The bus veered off the road and overturned, resulting in one passenger’s death and the injury of 25.

ZANU PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Richard Moyo told NewsDay that several people were injured in the accident. He said:

Yes, it is confirmed that one person was trapped under the bus and died and a few are injured and were rushed to hospital. Some of them were checked and discharged.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) also confirmed the accident on Sunday evening.

Police said the ZUPCO bus had 34 passengers on board when it veered off the road and overturned. Reads a statement by the Police:

The ZRP also confirms that one person died and 25 others were injured when a ZUPCO bus that was travelling from Lusulu to Nkayi with 34 passengers veered off the road before overturning and landing on its side on 30/07/23 at around 0430 hours.

The ZANU PF rally was addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who urged Zimbabweans to desist from regionalism and tribalism saying Zimbabwe is a unitary state.

