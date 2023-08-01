Zanu PF Hooligans Cause Havoc In Chivi

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Known Zanu PF agents attacked CCC aspiring councillor for ward 18, Chivi Central on Monday.

Zanu PF agents stoned CCC official Wilson Runopanwa’s house and motor vehicle.

In a brief statement, CCC denounced Zanu PF hooliganism.

“Zanu PF thugs are beating and destroying CCC members homesteads as am writing this message.

Can someone talk to their aspiring MP to stop the violence against ordinary citizens?

Our candidate Wilson Runopanwa is being victimised. “

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...