Iwe Mudhara Ungafarire Old Helicopter Shuwa… President Chamisa Taunts Mnangagwa

Below are main points of CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa’s speech at a rally he addressed in Chinhoyi…

-Emmerson you gloat over receiving an old helicopter…

-You support Putin what are the facts on the ground? Why is he attacking Ukraine?

What needs to be done?

You say we support Russia, did you discuss with all relevant stakeholders?

https://fb.watch/m9Ef5uKXOH/?mibextid=9R9pXO

