Ten Arrested For Murdering Chamisa Supporter

By-Polive said they had arrested ten Zanu PF thugs for the murder of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge, a supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Chitsunge was tragically stoned to death by suspected ZANU PF supporters in Glen Norah, Harare, on Thursday. In an update the ZRP has confirmed that the suspects are currently under investigation and cooperating with the police. Reads the police update

Reference is made to the Glennorah violence which occurred on 03/08/23 resulting in the death of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge. ZRP confirms that 10 suspects have now been arrested and are assisting the Police with investigations.

Former Information Minister, Jonathan Moyo, praised the swift action taken by the police in response to the update. He commended the authorities for their efforts to bring the criminals responsible for Chitsunge’s murder to justice. He posted on Twitter:

This swift action is commendable @PoliceZimbabwe, the book should be thrown at the cowardly criminals who murdered Tinashe Chitsunge in such deplorable circumstances, to send a tough message to other similarly-minded criminal thugs out there that there is no place for them to hide!

Violence during elections has been an ongoing concern in Zimbabwe. Prior to the by-elections on 26th March 2022, 35-year-old Mbongeni Ncube, a member of the CCC, was fatally stabbed at a rally in Kwekwe. Suspected activists of the ruling ZANU PF party were arrested in connection with the incident. However, the latest information indicates that 11 out of the 16 suspects were granted bail, and no further updates have been provided. Ncube’s family, at some point went into hiding after reports that a key witness was being harassed.

Critics of the government argue that such acts of violence are employed as a means to intimidate voters into supporting candidates aligned with the ruling party. This manipulation of violence is seen as an attempt to influence the electorate and undermine the democratic process.

