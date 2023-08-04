Warriors Hopeful Joins Reading

Reading are reportedly keen to sign Tivonge Rushesha after the youngster impressed during trials over the past week.

Rushesha has been raining with English League One club following his departure at Swansea after the end of his contract.

The Zimbabwe-born youngster plays as a midfielder and has also been used as defender.

According to Reading Chronicle, both parties being keen on a move, the club are unable to register any more players for the EFL until the HMRC issue is resolved.

Coach Ruben Selles admitted they are pursuing the player.

“Absolutely. Tivonge has done a great job since he came in pre-season so we are just looking to formally add him to the squad,” he said.

“I think he is still a player who should be between our squad and Under-23 side but I think he has a lot of football in his legs. I know he has a brain to understand situations so I think he can be a really good player for Reading. One thing at a time.

“When we register him he can play for us. Maybe at the beginning of the season he will have more chances for a club like us because we lack some players, but we have a player there who could be important to us.”

Rushesha has represented Wales at international youth level and is still eligible to play for Zimbabwe.-Soccer24 News

