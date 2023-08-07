CCC Speaks On Gays

By- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) outgoing legislator for Mutare Central, Innocent Gonese, says if his party is elected into power, it will ensure access to health services by key populations such as lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) to curb the spread of HIV and Aids.

Gonese made the pledge during a political dialogue on health policy proposals convened in Mutare last week by the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) and its partner The Advocacy Core Team (ACT).

According to UNAids, gay men who have sex with men, sex workers, transgender, people who inject drugs, prisoners and other incarcerated people are considered as five main key populations vulnerable to HIV while they lack adequate access to services.

Gonese emphasised that CCC will not be promoting homosexuality, but rather recognising common experiences affecting the LGBTQI community’s health and well-being.

“As CCC we are saying anyone at higher risk of contracting diseases, be it LGBTQI community or young key populations they must have access to healthcare services,” he said.

“By teaching youths about sexual reproductive health care, we are not encouraging teenage sexual activities. We are just recognising that it is happening despite that we do not like it.”

Gonese added: “We may not like homosexuals, but if they are there, they must have access to health care.

“They do it behind the curtain and we do not want them to suffer in silence while they spread STIs and other diseases.”

He said vulnerable groups should not be discriminated against when it comes to access to health care services.

“Young children must be taught about sexual reproductive health so that whenever they indulge in sex they will seek for services.

“This will help our nation to reduce new infections of HIV and various STIs,” said Gonese, adding that CCC will also raise the age of consenting to sex from 16 to 18 years.

He was responding to Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV (ZNNP+) Manicaland coordinator, Moses Chananuka who had asked how a CCC government will work with key populations.

“HIV is now prevalent amongst key populations and other groups of people who must be given health care services.

“As CCC how are you going to work with the LGBTQI community and other key populations who need access to services?” Chananuka questioned.

According to UNAids statistics, key populations and their sexual partners outside sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 80% of new HIV infections in 2016.

In 2016, in sub-Saharan Africa, key populations accounted for 25% of new HIV infections.

National Constitutional Assembly candidate for Dangamvura constituency, Larmeck Mwandunguza pledged free health care services for every citizen if their presidential candidate Lovemore Madhuku is elected.

“If you vote for our president Lovemore Madhuku, everyone will not pay fees at government health care centres and they will be treated for free.

“Expecting mothers will only cater for preparation and they will not pay for delivery as it will be paid for by government,” Mwandunguza said.

He added that the NCA will offer higher pay for health workers.

“NCA will ensure health workers are well motivated to do their work,” he said.

“We will introduce mobile clinics in public places and equip our hospitals with cancer machines.”

Mwandunguza said an NCA government will use money accrued from farming and the sale of mineral resources to improve the health sector.

ZADHR officials revealed that panelists from the ruling Zanu PF party snubbed the political dialogue.

“We have failed to get panelists from Zanu Pf here in Mutare and Bulawayo. They promised to come but they could not show up.

“We made an effort to invite them,” ZDHR secretary Norman Matara said.

