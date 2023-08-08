Dembare Coach Fired

Herbert Maruwa has been fired from his position as the head coach of Dynamos.

The gaffer only took over the reins in ahead of this season following his departure from Black Rhinos.

After falling behind in title, the Glamour Boys hierarchy gave him a second ultimatum, in which he had to win all the next five games.

However, he didn’t survive this time and the club fired him following the team’s goalless draw against Hwange on Sunday.

The result left the Harare giants in fourth position with 29 points, nine behind log leaders Highlanders.

Maruwa’s assistant Murape Murape and team manager Richard Chihoro have both been suspended.

-Soccer24

