Former Finance Minister’s Wife Slapped With 6 Months Jail Sentence

CONCESSION – The late former Finance Minister Christophe Kuruneri’s wife Paidamoyo (60) was slapped with six months jail term for defeating the course of justice by Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Monday.

Kuruneri was arrested together with her driver Sinotile Magezi (54) after they allegedly blocked police officers from investigating a stock theft case at her farm in Mazowe.

The duo were lucky to escape custodial sentence after the magistrate conditionally suspended the sentence.

They will however perfom 105 hours of community service each.

The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on May 16 police officers from Mazowe went to Ascortvale farm to investigate a stock theft involving the two.

When police officers told Magezi that they wanted to take him to the police station for him to assist them with investigations all hell broke loose as the suspects locked the gates on Kuruneri’s orders there by baring the officers to leave their premises.

Another charge was added on the two leading to their arrest.

-Harare Times

