Mwonzora Pulls Out Of 23 August Presidential Elections

By Jane Mlambo| Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has withdrawn from the 23 August 2023 Presidential election race.

Addressing the press briefing at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Mwonzora described the 23 August elections as a sham.

He said disputes on the 23 August elections were being decided on technicalities instead of the constitution.

Mwonzora said his party parliamentary candidates were unfairly disqualified, a move he said was a punishment against his party’s decision to challenge the delimitation report.

