Zim Triathlete Shines
8 August 2023
ZIMBABWE’S top triathlete, Andie Kuipers, clinched gold in the Elite Women’s category at Saturday’s 2023 World Triathlon Development Region Cup held in Diani, Kenya.
The USA-based Zimbabwean athlete clocked 01:02:51 to bag a gold medal at the tournament.
On the men’s side, young Zimbabwean starlet, Mandlenkosi Mthethwa was a silver medalist in the Junior Men category.
Mthethwa completed his race in 01:11:31, falling short of Algeria’s Oussama Hellal Berrouane who finished with 00:56:16 on the clock.
The junior starlet also had a date with the big guns, finishing ninth in the Elite Men competition.-ZBC News