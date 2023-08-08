Zim Triathlete Shines

Spread the love

ZIMBABWE’S top triathlete, Andie Kuipers, clinched gold in the Elite Women’s category at Saturday’s 2023 World Triathlon Development Region Cup held in Diani, Kenya.

The USA-based Zimbabwean athlete clocked 01:02:51 to bag a gold medal at the tournament.

On the men’s side, young Zimbabwean starlet, Mandlenkosi Mthethwa was a silver medalist in the Junior Men category.

Mthethwa completed his race in 01:11:31, falling short of Algeria’s Oussama Hellal Berrouane who finished with 00:56:16 on the clock.

The junior starlet also had a date with the big guns, finishing ninth in the Elite Men competition.-ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...