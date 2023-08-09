Dynamos Appoint New Coach

Harare giants Dynamos are set to appoint Genesis Magombe as head coach, following the dismissal of Herbert Maruwa.

Maruwa was shown the exit door on Tuesday, after he failed the 5-game ultimatum given to him by the club’s hierarchy before Sunday’s goalless draw with Hwange in Bulawayo.

Magombe, who was Maruwa’s assistant, will take over on a temporary basis.

The former Yadah coach is a holder of the required CAF A coaching badge is no stranger to Premiership football.

Well-played sources at the club also revealed that Murape Murape, who was the second assistant coach, has also been shown the exit door.

An official confirmation from the club will be made today. – Soccer24 News

