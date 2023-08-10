Jompano Threatens DeMbare With Legal Action

Spread the love

Sacked Dynamos coach Herbert ‘Jompano’ has challenged his dismissal by the club, saying there was no mutual agreement reached and he is contractually still in charge of the Glamour Boys.

Maruwa was shown the exit door yesterday, with Dynamos revealing that a mutual agreement had been reached with the former Black Rhinos, for the latter to to step down.

But Maruwa, in a letter seen by Soccer24, demanded the retraction of the statement issued by DeMbare, arguing that there is no truth to it.

Maruwa gave Dynamos 48 hours to retract the statement, failure to which the coach will take legal action against the club.

“By way of this letter, please retract your “Mutual Termination of Contract of Employment statement you published to various media houses and other online forums dated 8 and 9th August, 2023,” reads the letter.

“The public must know that there is no grain of truth in that statement. The inconsistences and the contents thereto, are far from the truth. Let this be on record, there is no mutual agreement reached between us at this point. Whilst I don’t want interfere with the club’s intention to disengage with me, the respect of our contractual obligation should continue to subsist to the end. It is not in dispute that, as it stands, I am the Head Coach of the club and my contract of employment is still active until November 30, 2023.

“Demand is hereby made pursuant to the spirit of respect and fairness, that you immediately publish correction of the of the said information in substantially as conspicuous as was the above-mentioned statements and in that said correction, demand an apology.

“In the event that the retraction is not made timely or within 48 hours, legal action will be commenced without due notice to you and the club. For the record, let it be known to the general public and the football loving family that negotiations to the termination is still in progress and my representatives are handling the matter on my behalf.”- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...