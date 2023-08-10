Kasukuwere Refusing To Back Off

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is cornered by independent presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere over the printing of ballot papers for the important poll.

After Kasukuwere lost in the High Court, a decision which was later confirmed by the Supreme Court, Zec started printing presidential election ballot papers.

The judgement followed a High Court application by Zanu PF activist Lovedale Mangwana to get Kasukuwere disqualified on grounds that he is no longer a registered voter since he has been out of the country for 18 consecutive months.

The courts agreed, effectively removing him from the voters’ roll, a serious violation of his fundamental right to vote ans be voted for.

However, Kasukuwere has not given up after the Supreme Court loss following his appeal.

He has now gone further to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to seek leave to appeal, making the case a constitutional matter. Hearing is set down for Tuesday 9:30am.

This means Zec’s ongoing printing of ballots is illegal.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...