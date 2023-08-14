Cop Murderer Slapped With Conviction

Life Sentence Handed to Armed Robber Who Fatally Shot Police Officer

In a decisive and impactful ruling, Ntabiso Ncube, the armed robber responsible for the tragic death of a police officer in Bulawayo’s New Luveve suburb in 2021, has been sentenced to life in prison. The sentencing, delivered by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo, signifies a stern response to violent crimes that threaten the peaceful fabric of Zimbabwe.

Ncube’s actions resulted in the death of police officer Mr. Gibson Tafara Madzimure during a foiled robbery attempt. In her address, Justice Moyo emphasized the gravity of the crime, declaring that Mr. Madzimure’s death was a result of a violent act that warranted a severe sentence. She highlighted that Zimbabwe’s reputation for being a peaceful nation with low rates of gun-related crimes must be upheld, and harsh penalties are necessary to deter criminals who engage in such extreme violence.

According to the State’s case, presented by Mr. Kudakwashe Jaravaza, Ncube, aged 43 and a resident of Lobengula West suburb, was injured during a shootout with the police in August 2021 while attempting to rob a suspected illegal foreign currency dealer’s house. During this encounter, Ncube fired the fatal shot that claimed the life of Officer Madzimure. The officer was part of a police team that successfully thwarted the robbery attempt.

After the tragic shooting, Ncube managed to escape the scene amidst gunfire from the police, leaving behind a CZ pistol and a trail of blood. Despite his escape, diligent investigations led police officers to locate and arrest Ncube at his hideout in Lobengula West suburb the following day.

The court proceedings revealed the extent of the crime and its impact on both the victim’s family and the broader community. This landmark decision sends a strong message that violent criminals will face the full weight of justice, reflecting the commitment to maintaining peace and security in Zimbabwe.

