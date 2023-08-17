Tungwarara Demands Zim Dollar Fuel To Implement Presidential Borehole Scheme

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A company contracted by ZINWA to facilitate the presidential borehole drilling scheme, Prevail International, is demanding Zim-dollar fuel to implement the program despite government’s gazetted policy that restricts trade in fuel to United States dollars.

In a letter seen by NewsDay Weekender, the company, headed by businessman Paul Tempter Tungwarara, requested 400,000 litres of diesel per month from the state-run oil distributor, PetroTrade, for its borehole drilling operations, which would be paid on Zim-dollar terms.

“Prevail International has been awarded a national status tender for borehole drilling services and spearheaded by his Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa,” the letter read.

“However, because this is a fuel-intensive project, we respectfully request your assistance in availing the weekly allocation of 100 000 litres of diesel direct Zimdollar payments bulk fuel. We anticipate that your approval of a weekly Zimdollar allocation towards the purchase of fuel for this borehole [initiative] will enable smoother operations and implementation for the benefit of the nation at large. We appreciate your efforts in our respect and anticipate a favourable response,” he added.

In his response, Tungwarara argued that there is nothing wrong with his request as it is meant for development.

This is not Tungwarara’s first time to name-drop the President in order to facilitate his dealings.

The businessman, who is part of the development of Zimbabwe’s US$500 million cyber city in Mt Hampden, has been working with billionaire investors on the construction and surfacing of roads at the multi-million-dollar project spearheaded by United Arab Emirates-based business tycoon, Shaji Ul Mulk.

But he has faced accusations of defrauding seven businessmen of US$2 million and allegedly name-dropping Mnangagwa and other top government officials for protection.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...