Ngezi Platinum Dismiss Caps United

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi has dismissed the thought that his charges are in direct competition with table toppers Highlanders.

Madamburo moved to within two points behind their title rivals following their 1-0 win over CAPS United on Saturday.

Captain Qadr Amini scored the solitary goal in first half after his deflected free-kick found the back of the net.

Speaking in his post-match presser, Chiragwi explained why Bosso is not their main target in the title race.

He said: “Our target is not Highlanders, we are playing to improve our side.

“That is what is important, to improve the players week in week out so that we bring confidence to the players and have consistency.”

The gaffer added: “It’s not easy to collect points from teams like CAPS United and worse still away from home. He (Amini) wants the team to win.

“Scoring that solitary goal to give us maximum points, taking the matters in his own hands, showing that kind of leadership tells you a lot about the player that he is.”-Soccer24 News

