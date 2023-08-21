Top UK Academic & Mnangagwa Critic Kicked Out Of Zim

By James Gwati- The government has arrested and deported a well-known Zanu PF government critic and London University Professor Stephen Chan.

Chan arrived on a tourist visa in Zimbabwe, was arrested upon touching down at Robert Mugabe International Airport from Zambia, and deported back to Zambia.

The state media accused Professor Chan of coming to train opposition insurgents ahead of Wednesday’s elections.

The academic is also a karate sensei and heads the Jindokai Karate and Kobudo Association.

“He was seeking to be in the country as part of a broader plan by the opposition to trigger mayhem if the poll results are not in their favour,” reports the Herald, a Zanu PF government propaganda publication.

