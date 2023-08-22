Bosso Unstoppable

Highlanders maintained their unbeaten run after edging Black Rhinos 1-0 in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 19 encounter.

Bosso moved to forty-one points, five clear at the top of the table.

Defender Andrew Mbeba netted the solitary goal in the 29th minute after his deflected free-kick found the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda had a chance to double the lead in the second half but his penalty kick was saved by Rhinos goalie Leon Gonese.

The penalty came as a result of substitute Valentine Katsande’s foul on Divine Mhindirira inside the box.

The game ended in favour of the hosts, who registered their eleventh win of the campaign, while Chauya Chipembere remained rooted at the bottom of the table.

In Gweru, Dynamos beat Sheasham 2-0 to see new coach Genesis Mangombe registering his second successive win.

The Glamour Boys, who also won in the Chibuku Super Cup last week in Mangombe’s first game in charge, cruised to the victory, thanks to goals from Jayden Bakari and Eli Ilunga.

Bakari opened the scoring in the 36th minute after heading in Liberty Chikona’s cross.

Substitute Ilunga doubled the lead nine minutes before the end of the game.

Elsewhere, Hwange won 3-1 over ten-man Yadah, while Triangle United lost by a similar scoreline at home to Manica Diamonds.-Soccer24 News

