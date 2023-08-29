Charumbira Left With Egg On The Face As Uebert Angel Appointment Is Revoked

Controversial #GoldMafia Prophet Uebert Angel has been removed from his position of Ambassador of the PAP (Pan African Parliament,) the new Acting President announces.

Angel was exposed in @AJIunit’s documentary; Zimbabwe law enforcement froze his Bank accounts afterwards, and the latest investigation reveals how he created scripts for politicians to help shut down the investigations against him, using among others, Zambia’s presidential contender, @HarryKalaba who abused the Zambia Government’s coat of arms to publish his self serving statements.

Kalaba was engaged in broad conversations for over 3 weeks after being promised a non existent golden iPhone 15 by Simba Chikanza. Kalaba was so trusting that he spilled all his secrets in less than 90 seconds of a random conversation that also involved a non existent DHL tracking number.

The August 2023 investigation has opened deep corridors of operations the Gold Mafia has continued its activities.

