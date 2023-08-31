Eden Hazard To Retire?

Gary O’Neil has said he expects Matheus Nunes to remain at Wolves beyond Friday’s transfer deadline day with Manchester City yet to lodge an improved offer for the Portugal international, who has stopped training in a bid to force through a move. Sky Sports

Belgian forward Eden Hazard is set to retire at the age of 32, according to reports. Hazard has been without a club since his contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of last season.

Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio has completed a season-long loan move to Ligue 2 side USL Dunkerque, subject to international clearance.

Brighton have completed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Carlos Baleba from Lille in deal worth around £23m.

Benjamin Pavard, who was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window, is in Italy to complete his move from Bayern Munich. Bayern will receive €30m (£25.7m) plus €3m (£2.5m) in add ons for the France international. Sky Sports-Soccer24 Zim

