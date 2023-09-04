Top Zim Cricketer Confirmed Dead

By-Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani has hailed the late Heath Streak as a true legend who touched many people’s lives.

Paying his respects, Mukuhlani described Streak as “a true great” of the game of cricket. He said:

This is a very sad day for Zimbabwe and a sad day for cricket as we, on the one hand, mourn the demise of a true great of our beautiful game and, on the other, celebrate the greatness of what Heath gave us: he played with passion, spirit and was nothing less than an inspirational figure who raised our flag high and touched lives within the sport and beyond.

On behalf of the ZC Board, Management, Players and Staff, I would like to pass our heartfelt condolences to Heath’s loving wife, Nadine, his family, friends and the entire cricket fraternity on the loss of the icon.

Streak passed away on Sunday, 03 September, at the age of 49 after battling colon and liver cancer.

