CCC: To Boycott Parliament Or Not?

Spread the love

By Tawanda Muchehiwa| I have seen significant chatter on the Twitter timeline suggesting that CCC should boycott parliament.

This idea is flawed, in my view!

My belief is that such a move will solely benefit ZANU PF, which already lacks a majority in parliament. The idea of a 100% ZANU PF parliament is a nightmare!

There are some who argue that the participation of our MPs in parliament questions their legitimacy. However, let’s consider this analogy: Imagine you have a flock of ten goats, and thieves manage to steal seven, leaving you with only three. Would it be fair to label those remaining three as illegitimate? Would it make sense to allow the thieves to take away the rest without resistance? While the election may have been fraudulent, it actually highlights the exceptional nature of our 103 MPs who defied a corrupt system and emerged victorious!

While boycotts can be powerful, their effectiveness depends on having the upper hand or dealing with sensible people. Unfortunately, ZANU PF is not sensible, especially with establishments like MYANC on their side. They seem indifferent.

The @CCCZimbabwe MPs and councillors fought tirelessly to secure those constituencies, investing thousands and earning thousands of votes. It is crucial for the party not to let down their supporters who voted under very difficult circumstances!

Instead, we should occupy our positions and push for a free and fair election in other avenues. Safeguard the 3 and fight for the 7.

Deserting our strongholds is not an option in times like these!

Lastly, the party has been stripped of everything, from an outsider looking in, the party needs those MPs. Institution building is crucial at this point!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...