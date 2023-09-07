SA Robbers Kill Zim Waiter

Two Men Remanded in Custody for Murder and Suspected Stolen Property in Claremont Tragedy.

Two individuals, aged 34 and 61, are to remain in custody pending their bail application on charges related to the possession of suspected stolen property and the murder of Raynold Mutasa (37), a beloved local waiter in Claremont. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, August 24.

According to Lt Col Marnus Fourie, Vispol Commander for Claremont police, the two suspects did not enter a plea when they appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 28. Their legal representatives are expected to consult with them before entering a plea. They will next appear in court on Tuesday, September 12.

Meanwhile, the local restaurant where Mutasa, a Zimbabwean national, had worked as a waiter in Newlands for over two years, has initiated a fundraiser to repatriate his remains to his family in Zimbabwe.

Christina Gorrini, Mutasa’s employer and manager of Mama Roma, described him as a “big teddy bear” and emphasized his popularity and the sadness surrounding his death. She said, “Ray’s warm presence and kind spirit touched the lives of everyone he encountered. He was a pillar of kindness and charm… he never fought with anybody and was simply a wonderful person.”

Mutasa is survived by his 10-year-old son, a sister, and a brother, all of whom live across the border in Zimbabwe.

Gorrini conveyed her message of condolences on Facebook, and she told People’s Post that donations from clients and locals were pouring in to support funeral arrangements and provide assistance to Mutasa’s family. The goal is to raise at least R50,000 to send his remains back to Zimbabwe, considering the expenses involved in preparing the body, placing it in a sealed steel coffin, and transporting it over a considerable distance.

The tragic incident unfolded when Mutasa encountered the two men charged with his murder on the morning of August 24. The suspects allegedly approached him as he was returning to his flat on Frederick Road, and the events that followed led to their arrest.

Local security forces became suspicious when they saw the two men wearing Mutasa’s jacket, which he had been wearing earlier that evening. Claremont Improvement District Corporation (CIDC) security was called to assist, and the suspects were subsequently searched, revealing additional items in their possession, including a watch with a broken strap, a silver chain, and a cellphone.

The following morning, Mutasa’s lifeless body was discovered by security from the Vineyard Hotel in Frederick Road, near a block of flats.

Christina Gorrini encouraged anyone willing to contribute to the repatriation fund to visit her restaurant to help bring closure to this tragic story.- Agencies

