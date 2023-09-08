CCC Spokesperson Tweets From Outside The Country

HARARE – Citizens Coalition for Change spokesman Promise Mkwananzi has fled the country after police on Thursday offered a US$1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police said Mkwananzi was wanted over two outstanding arrest warrants for public order offences allegedly committed in 2020.

A police statement also named Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Munhuweyi as wanted suspects in a case of assault and malicious damage to property after allegedly setting a vehicle on fire in Sunningdale on August 23.

“A reward of US$1,000 is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects,” the statement said.

Mkwananzi was hours old in his new job when plain clothes police officers grabbed his speech and disrupted his press conference on August 26. The news conference followed disputed elections held on August 23.

To explain their actions, police later said they wanted to arrest Mkwananzi over outstanding warrants.

“Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a sham election, I have summarily left the country,” Mkwananzi said in a statement on Thursday.

“I will continue to do my work and fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved which is not long, trust me. Once again, I wish to reiterate that I have no pending cases with the police. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me. My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine.”

Mkwananzi was appointed CCC spokesperson in the build up to the August 23 elections, replacing Fadzayi Mahere, the new MP for Mount Pleasant.

