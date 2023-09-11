CCC Will Thwart All Zanu PF Mischief – Exactly What Muzorewa Said to Justify Smithy’s Zimbabwe – Rhodesia

By Wilbert Mukori| On 25 August 2023 SADC and AU Election Observer Missions declared the Zimbabwe elections flawed and illegal. The damning report had no effect on Zanu PF and the opposition winning candidates who all trooped to take their oath of office and, most importantly, their gravy train seat. They all ignored SADC and AU findings, pretending they don’t know the difference between legal and illegal.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi told The Standard that the opposition party’s legislators would thwart any Zanu-PF mischief’ in the 10th Parliament.

“Using our numbers, youth energy, and intellect, we will prevail through robust debate and progressive policy advancement as guided by the objectives of the party,” Mkhwananzi said.

This is exactly what Abel Muzorewa and Ndabaningi Sithole said to justify their participation in the 1978 Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Internal Settlement. The truth is the Zimbabwe-Rhodesia government was illegal because it came from a flawed, illegal and undemocratic political arrangement in which the blacks were treated as second class citizens who vote was devalued compared to that of the whites for no other reason other than that of race.

Still Muzorewa, Sithole and their supporters went to town in supporter of the racist regime. Indeed, their supporters joined the Rhodesia Army on mass to fight with the white army in the ongoing war of independence. They were fighting fellow blacks fighting to end white racism.

CCC leaders agree with SADC, AU and every other democratic election observer team that Zimbabwe’s 23 August 2023 elections flawed and illegal so flawed and illegal the process could not produce a legitimate result. In other words winners of the local authority, parliament and presidential rat races announced by ZEC do not have the democratic mandate of the people of Zimbabwe. All the institutions formed by these illegal winners are, per se, illegitimate.

It therefore beggars belief why CCC leaders are hell bent to ignore the SADC and everyone to insist in keeping these illegal institutions and even claiming they would make them work for the good of the people – just as Muzorewa insisted he would make white racism work for blacks. We really should not be surprised with the CCC leaders.

Remember that CCC leaders decided to participate in these flawed 2023 elections, as with others in the past, knowing fully well the election process is flawed and participating will give Zanu PF legitimacy. They soldiered on and participated out of greed.

“The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility,” confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

Indeed, these CCC leaders failed to implement even one democratic reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU, when the nation had its get-out-of-jail card, for the same reasons they are hell-bent in participating in this illegitimate government – greed and breath-taking incompetence.

Zimbabwe’s newly sworn in MPs and senators will receive their US$60 000 and US$ 40 000 car and housing loan, plus the generous salary and allowances. In a country where a teacher with ten years working experience earns US$100 per month holding public office for five years is the sure ticket to Easy Street!

“Our focus is on electoral reforms in time for a fresh election,” continued Promise Mkhwananzi.

Yeah right! MDC leaders failed to implement even one democratic reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU when they had all the trump cards including SADC’s backing, we are to believe they will do so now when Zanu PF has all the trump cards notably the sure ticket to Easy Street.

CCC participated in these elections without these electoral reforms, come 2028 the party will participate in these elections with no reforms again. This is just a mirage! The people of Zimbabwe must wise up and stop being led by the nose like a bull at the market.

By declaring the 23 August 2023 election null and void SADC has created the opportunity for a new GNU it is incumbent on all thinking Zimbabweans to back SADC 100%. We must totally reject CCC’s hen’s teeth tales they can make this illegitimate system work. Both Zanu PF and CCC are now the problem holding the nation to ransom, they can never ever be the solution too! Never ever!

CCC will thwart all Zanu PF mischief! What a load of bull especially when MDC/CCC has failed to implement even one token reform to thwart the most Zanu PF’s obnoxious mischief of all – rigging elections!

The most important fight before us today is the fight for reforms to secure every Zimbabwean’s right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country. Nothing of any substance can ever be achieved util the right to free, fair and credible elections is secured and guaranteed for all and not just the urban few.

