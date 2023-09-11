ED leaves Zimbos guessing on cabinet appointments

Spread the love

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has kept Zimbabwe guessing on his next Cabinet amid reports of spirited lobbying among some of the Zanu-PF members who won parliamentary seats in last month’s polls.

Mnangagwa is expected to appoint 22 Cabinet ministers and their deputies from the 136 newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) to kick-start government business after he was sworn-in on Monday last week.

Mnangagwa witnessed the swearing-in of his two deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi at State House on Friday last week.

Sources in the ruling Zanu-PF party yesterday said Zimbabwe should expect a new Cabinet in the next coming days.

“We will be having our new Cabinet in the next few days. Some people are losing money for nothing to the Office of the President and Zanu-PF heavyweights saying they will lobby for them, but really, they will not do anything since it’s the discretion of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” one source said.

“Appointment of the Cabinet is at President Mnangagwa’s discretion. The President might not need to consult anyone and he might choose to consult his deputies if there is need.”

Other sources said former State Security minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube could bounce back after being sacked over alleged indiscipline.

“Former State Security minister Owen Ncube is set to bounce back in the new Cabinet as he has been disciplined enough,” another source said.

In Manicaland province, two MPs, Joshua Sacco of the Chimanimani East constituency, is reportedly a strong contender for a ministerial position, so is former Information and Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira.

Angelina Gata is being touted to be the new Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister after Nokuthula Matsikenyeri lost the race to represent Chimanimani West in the Zanu-PF primaries.

Mnangagwa is highly expected to re-appoint Mthuli Ncube as Finance minister and Anxious Masuka as Agriculture minister.

During the Zanu-PF campaigns ahead of the August elections, Mnangagwa said Masuka was one of his best ministers.

Information, Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere could also be re-appointed.

There are reported reservations on other posts, including that held by former Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

Mnangagwa’s work is cut out as he plays a delicate balancing act in choosing the ministers and their deputies from all the country’s provinces.

Zanu-PF acting director for information Farai Marapira said he was not aware of the lobbying by Zanu-PF legislators.

“We are not aware of the lobbying by our MPs. How do you lobby? This is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s discretion in such appointments. I’m trying to think how one can lobby. It’s not that easy,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...