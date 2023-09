I Am Ready To Serve Nation – Tatenda Mavetera

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Information

Communication Technology &Courier Services Minister Hon Tatenda Mavetera says she is ready to serve the nation.

The advance of technology is based on making it fit in so that you don’t really even notice it, so it’s part of everyday life.

Am ready to serve, ” Hon Mavetera wrote on Facebook

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...