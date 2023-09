Newly Elected Harare Deputy Mayor Arrested

The newly elected Harare City Deputy Mayor Cllr Kudzai kadzombe has been arrested by Malborough Police Station.

She is being charged with assaulting a ZANUPF member in Malborough during the recent Harmonized elections.

She will appear at Harare Rotten Row Magistrate Court tomorrow Friday 8.15am.

