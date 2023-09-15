Disqualified Zanu PF Candidate Hearing On Today

Disqualified Zanu PF candidate for Chipinge South constituency Robert Nyemudzo is today expected to undergo a disciplinary hearing in Mutare after being accused of orchestrating a protest vote popularly known as bhora musango which resulted in the Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) party winning the seat.

Nyemudzo defeated Enock Porusingazi in the Zanu PF primary elections, but was disqualified after being accused of allegedly brewing illicit beer at his Checheche homestead.

He was later arrested and appeared at the Chipinge Magistrates Court where he was sentenced to 18 months in jail, leaving Porusingazi as the Zanu PF party candidate.

Porusingazi lost to CCC’s Clifford Hlatshwayo, a development that angered theZanu PF leadership in Manicaland province. According to a letter by the party, Nyemudzo celebrated the opposition party’s win in the constituency.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza yesterday confirmed the hearing.

“He (Nyemudzo) will appear before a disciplinary committee led by comrade Linda Matatu tomorrow (today),” Mukodza said.

-Newsday

