Gift Ostallos Siziba Arrested For “Tearing Down” Election Posters

Tinashe Sambiri

The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has arrested CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba again.

Siziba, a Member of Parliament for Pelandaba Tshabalala was arrested in Harare on Friday morning.

The vibrant CCC deputy spokesperson was arrested for writing on X “we fear fokol.”

See CCC statement below :

BREAKING: Hon. @Cde_Ostallos, our Member of Parliament (MP) for Pelandaba Tshabalala, has been unjustly slapped with two more trumped-up charges. Here are the three false charges:

Posting his picture on his X account with the caption “we fear fokol.” Singing in the house of a FAZ double candidate. Tearing down election posters.

This continued targeted persecution against our members must be immediately stopped.

