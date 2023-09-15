Latest On BF Chaos

The Premier Soccer League has charged both Dynamos and Highlanders following the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 encounter on Sunday.

The match was abandoned after just thirty-five minutes after Highlanders fans at the Soweto End threw missles before invading the pitch.

The incident occurred just moments after Dembare’s second goal, forcing the players and coaching staff from both sides to return to the dressing rooms.

Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa has also been summoned to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee.

The disciplinary hearing will be done on 26 September.- Soccer24 News

