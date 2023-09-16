Komichi calls for dialogue

MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa to engage in dialogue and push for an inclusive government.

Speaking in an interview with a local publication, Komichi said an inclusive government will unify the nation following the disputed 23 August elections. Said Komichi:

For the purposes of unity, peace and love, ZANU PF’s Mnangagwa and the opposition’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa should have dialogue.

For the opposition, it would be unwise to throw away more than 1.9 million votes garnered by the largest opposition party in the just-ended harmonised elections.

It would also be unfortunate for Mnangagwa if he does not see reason for engagement.

It is therefore advisable for both to push for a government of inclusivity.

In 2009, ZANU PF and the then main opposition party, MDC-T, formed an inclusive government that facilitated improvements in the economy, health and the provision of social services.

The drafting of a new constitution which was adopted in 2013 was one of the major achievements of the inclusive government.

However, Mnangagwa recently said he was not interested in appointing opposition members to the Cabinet.

He has already installed a 26-member Cabinet and also appointed his son and nephew as Deputy Ministers.

