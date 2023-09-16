Man lives with lover 2 months, discovers he is a man

It’s the kind of nightmare nobody would ever want to endure, but “tragedy” struck a prominent Kwekwe dealer who found himself entangled in a sodomy controversy when he allegedly discovered that the person he had been living with for two months was, in fact, a man.

Yes, you read that correctly. James Mapawa, a 40-year-old well-known dealer at Narrans Building in Kwekwe’s central business district, reportedly uncovered the true identity of his partner, Praise Mpofu, aged 25, after an unexpected revelation during a sexual encounter.

The situation came to light following a falling out between Mapawa and Praise, who had been posing as a woman. Apparently, Praise had been dressing and presenting as a female.

The story began in July, on an unspecified date, at a Kwekwe nightclub where Mapawa first encountered Praise, who was disguised as a woman. Mapawa expressed romantic interest in Praise, who reciprocated, and they subsequently began living together in a shared house.

The turning point occurred on September 7, while the two were engaged in sexual intercourse, when Praise reportedly experienced an erection. This unexpected revelation left Mapawa in shock, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Shaken and outraged by the startling discovery, Mapawa reported the incident to the police, resulting in the arrest of both individuals.

They were subsequently brought before Kwekwe magistrate Itai Kagwere, facing charges of sodomy. During the court appearance, they were not required to enter a plea and were granted bail, each in the amount of $100,000.

Kudakwashe Mazorodze represented the State in the proceedings.

