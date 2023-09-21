Mighty Warriors Coach To Be Named This Week

THE Mighty Warriors will signal their return to international football on the 6th of next month when they take on Lesotho at the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship in Gauteng, South Africa.

The tournament kicks off on the 4th of October, with hosts South Africa taking on Malawi.

Zimbabwe will make a welcome return to international football on the 6th against Lesotho.

The Mighty Warriors will then take on Namibia on the 9th before concluding their group stage with a date against Botswana on the 11th.

The semi-finals with be played on the 13th where the winners of Group A will play the best runner-up across the three pools.

The top two teams from Group B and Group C meet in the other semi-final.

The final will be on the 15th of October with Zimbabwe gunning for their second COSAFA title after winning the trophy in 2011 when the tournament was held in Harare.

Meanwhile, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee says the Mighty Warriors coach will be announced on Thursday alongside the Warriors coach.

Normalisation Committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa also told ZBC News that the coaches will be appointed on a short-term contract that runs until the expiry of the Normalisation Committee’s mandate next year.

