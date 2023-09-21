Mnangagwa Moves To Bribe Chamisa Aide

By-In a move many suspect to be bribery of the opposition members, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly authorised the Treasury to fully fund opposition CCC Thokozani Khupe’s medical trip to India.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, confirmed this on his social media platforms.

Charamba said Khupe is set to undergo cancer treatment in India, and the government will cover the expenses. He said:

President ED Mnangagwa has authorised Govt to fully fund [Thokozani Khupe] ‘s medical trip to India. She is stricken by resurgent cancer.

Just hours after she had been sworn in as a Senator in the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe on 07 September, Khupe, who looked frail at the event, revealed that she had a second cancer attack.

Khupe was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and had to undergo treatment and surgery.

In response to her own experience, she established the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation (TKCF) in 2012, aiming to raise awareness about cancer.

She highlights the urgency of early detection and the lack of awareness surrounding cancer, as many women continue to lose their lives to the disease.

