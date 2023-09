Veteran Politician Daniel Mberikunashe Elected Masvingo Deputy Mayor

Daniel Mberikunashe is the new deputy mayor for Masvingo. He got 9 votes against Manyanga’ s 2. There are 2 spoilt ballot papers. https://twitter.com/TheMirrorMsv/status/1704172726418579522?t=UFMxcsFeTJcjyqC0X1swJA&s=19

