Dzvukamanja Goal Buries Mighty Kaizer Chiefs

A section of angry Kaizer Chiefs fans had to be refrained by police details as they attempted to confront the club’s leadership demanding the sacking of head coach Molefi Ntseki, after the defeat to SuperSport United last night.

Amakhosi fans were hoping the Glamour Boys would return to winning ways after Saturday’s goalless draw with Royal AM, but before some of them had settled in the stands at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Terrence Dzvukamanja fired SuperSport ahead with just 80 seconds on the clock.

The Zimbabwean striker brilliantly connected to a Bradley Grobbler cross from the left, giving veteran Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, no chance.

That early goal secured three points for Matsatsantsa, to the ire of a section of Chiefs fans.

Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung had to intervene and tried to calm the fans down.

The disgruntled fans could be heard saying “he must go!” referring to Nketsi, who took over from Authur Zwane ahead of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has managed three wins in the nine matches he had overseen in the Amakhosi dugout.-Soccer24 News

