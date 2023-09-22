Remove Sanctions – Ramaphosa

SOUTH African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has amplified calls for the lifting of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and its allies.

The South African President addressed the United Nations (UN) General Assembly this Tuesday, with his speech focusing on world peace efforts and the role of the international community.

He drew the world’s attention to the shackles of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and its Western Allies.

“The sanctions that are also being applied against South Africa’s neighbour, Zimbabwe, should also be lifted, as they are imposing untold suffering on ordinary Zimbabweans, but also have a collateral negative impact on neighbouring countries, such as my own country, South Africa,” he said.

President Ramaphosa also highlighted the social and economic effects of the 60-year embargo on Cuba by the United States of America that has caused untold damage to the country’s economy and the people of Cuba.

The call for the removal of the illegal embargo by President Ramaphosa comes ahead of the October 25 SADC solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

More African leaders are expected to call for the lifting of the sanctions during the United Nations General Assembly which is running under the theme: “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

