Zim nanny fired 3 days later by the Johnsons

A Zimbabwean nanny named Theresa Dawes claims that she was fired by Carrie Johnson, the wife of Boris Johnson, just three days into her job after she was found drinking a glass of wine with Boris Johnson to celebrate the birth of their baby. Theresa (59) alleges that she is owed thousands of pounds.

Boris allegedly apologized, citing Carrie’s hormones as the reason for the dismissal. Theresa is considering legal action to recover her unpaid wages and severance pay.

The Johnsons have denied Theresa’s claims. Boris Johnson, as a former Prime Minister, receives a substantial annual allowance of £115,000 and has earned millions from speaking engagements. Theresa insists that there was no inappropriate behaviour between her and Boris, and their discussions centred on Zimbabwean politics.

Theresa regrets getting involved with the Johnsons, stating that the situation has been a complete nightmare. She believes that the reason for her dismissal may have been Carrie’s mother witnessing her having wine with Boris. She said:

I know he’s had three wives, however many kids. But I’m not interested, he’s not my type. I don’t know if she felt threatened. I don’t know what she was thinking.

I was looking forward to helping out a family with their new arrival but I got caught in the middle of something else.

I’d only been there for three days and I didn’t even get to hold the baby. I wish I’d never got involved with them, it’s been a complete nightmare. To be fair, it was quite a nice rosé but it definitely wasn’t worth it.

Theresa had travelled thousands of miles from Zimbabwe to work for the Johnsons at their Oxfordshire mansion.

Theresa believes the reason for her dismissal was that Carrie’s mother saw her having a glass of wine with Boris. Theresa suspects that mentioning a former employer’s celebration of Boris’s downfall in the Partygate scandal may have contributed to the situation. She had travelled a long distance from Harare to work at the Johnsons’ mansion in Oxfordshire.

