Government Warns Wayward Motorists

THE net is closing on errant drivers as the Zimbabwe Republic Police is set to introduce a traffic management system before the end of the month.

Traffic congestion, motorist crossing red traffic lights and encroaching in the opposite lane has become the order of the day on the roads with the police involved in a running battle with offenders.

This violation of traffic laws will soon become a thing of the past as the government is set to introduce a modern traffic management system.

“As the government we are going to introduce a traffic-managed system before the end of this year. The project is in phases and we have already started we are going to deploy cameras on all our roads to monitor violators. The system is going to be integrated into various ministries and departments for instance the Central Vehicle Registry,” said Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

The pilot project which was introduced last year in Harare along Samora Machel Avenue revealed shocking statistics of road traffic violators.

The ZRP working with other law enforcement agents is conducting an operation to tame lawlessness on the country’s roads.

