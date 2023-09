What Really Happened To Change Champion Chibaya?

Spread the love

Change Radio Broadcasting is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of CCC Change Champion, citizens’ Cllr Patricia Chibaya of Ward 2 Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West She was recently re- elected in the just ended elections.

Change Radio conveys its deepest condolences to the Chibaya family and to CCC Mashonaland West Champions and leaders.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...