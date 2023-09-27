Police Stumbles On Python Skin While Arresting A Self Styled Prophet For Assault

In Chitungwiza, a self-styled Prophet was apprehended earlier this week following the discovery of a three-meter-long python skin in his possession.

Law enforcement officials disclosed that the prophet, identified as Comrade Chinaka, aged 43, had concealed the python skin under his bed.

The python skin came to light during the investigation of another case where the self-proclaimed prophet was arrested for assault. The discovery was made as his wife was packing their belongings.

“Police in Harare have arrested a self proclaimed prophet, Comrade Chinaka (43) for possessing a python skin, approximately three metres long. The python skin was found under the bed at the suspect’s house along Chipo Road ,Zengeza 3 on 24/09/23, as the suspect’s wife was packing their property to vacate the house following the arrest of the suspect for a case of assault,” said the police.

