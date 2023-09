Met Department Warns Of Lightning, Thunder

The Meteorological Services Department has advised of lightning strikes and thunder in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo, Manicaland Provinces and Southern districts of Midlands to take place on Tuesday 26 September 2023, Wednesday 27 September 2023 and 29 September 2023.*

People are also advised to watch out for a shift from hot to cloudy cold conditions during the forecast period.-ZBC News

