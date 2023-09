Tsvangirai Pledges To Support School Struck By Lightning

By Richard Tsvangirai

Today, with Cllr. Paradzayi, we visited Nharira School after it was struck by lightning yesterday.

The unfortunate incident caused some damage to the school infrastructure. The school is already facing a number of issues, and this comes as a setback.

However, we will work together with the councillor and the community in order to find ways to help the school.

