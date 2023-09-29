ZANU PF Leaks Plan to Asset Strip Govt Companies

By Farai D Hove | Barely a month after the 2023 elections, the ZANU PF party has unveiled a controversial plan to potentially asset strip a number of government parastatal companies, according to reports by the ZimEye news network. This move has sent shockwaves throughout Zimbabwe, as it raises concerns about the fate of critical state-owned enterprises.

The ZimEye news network reveals the list of companies affected by this plan. The list includes:

Defold Mine (Private) Limited – Registration Number 6030/2015 Zimbabwe United Passenger Company Limited – Registration Number 504/1980 Kuvimba Mining House (Private) Limited – Registration Number 13291/2020 Silo Investments (Private) Limited – Registration Number 3460/1992 National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited – Registration Number 531/1983 Cold Storage Commission Limited – Registration Number 716/1995 Petrotrade (Private) Limited – Registration Number 5608/2010 POSB – People’s Own Savings Bank Netone Cellular (Private) Limited – Registration Number 2225/2000 National Railways Holding Zimbabwe – Registration Number 10057/1998 Tel-One Private Limited – Registration Number 4658/2000

This revelation has ignited a firestorm of debate and criticism, with many including the Pachedu group questioning the motives behind such a move. Government parastatal companies are vital to the nation’s infrastructure and economy, and any significant changes to their ownership or operations are bound to have far-reaching consequences.

The plan, known as the “Fourth Schedule (Section 14 (4)) Vesting of Shares of Certain Companies in Mutapa Investment Fund,” has drawn widespread condemnation from opposition parties, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens. Critics argue that the move could lead to the looting of valuable national assets, potentially harming the country’s economic stability.

ZANU PF has yet to provide detailed explanations for this plan, leaving many unanswered questions about the fate of these parastatal companies and the potential impact on Zimbabwe’s future. The government’s response to these allegations is eagerly awaited as the nation watches closely to see how this situation unfolds.

This controversial development raises significant concerns about transparency, accountability, and the protection of national assets. As the story continues to develop, Zimbabweans are left to grapple with the uncertainty of what lies ahead for these vital state-owned enterprises.

