The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has suspended its Director of Radio Services, Robson Mhandu, following allegations that he demanded sexual favors from a female presenter, Farai Juliet Magada, as a condition for approving her transfer request from Bulawayo to Harare.

In an audio recording of their meeting at his office, Mhandu told Magada that she needed to “motivate me by work and number two, the obvious… it’s a combination of the two.” He further threatened to send her back to Bulawayo if she refused.

The recordings and WhatsApp messages were shared with ZimLive by ZBC insiders. Mhandu persistently referred to Magada as “honey,” “darling,” and “sweetheart” in WhatsApp messages as he continued to pressure her for sexual favors.

In response to Magada’s question about whether her transfer depended on sex, Mhandu stated, “It’s one million percent guaranteed… Remember you moved from Khulumani FM to Classic 263 on my signature MaMoyo. Your talk of guarantees is purely a sign of disrespect from a typical Zimbabwean woman.”

Sexual harassment allegations against Mhandu have reportedly followed him throughout his career, including during his time at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the Zimbabwe Open University’s public relations departments.

ZBC CEO Adelaide Chikunguru claimed she was “not aware” of Mhandu’s suspension, but insiders suggest she may be downplaying the situation due to internal politics.

Mhandu, despite the evidence against him, reportedly intends to challenge the sexual harassment charge during an internal disciplinary hearing next month.

The case has drawn attention to the issue of sexual harassment in the media industry, with Zimbabwe’s information minister, Jenfan Muswere, acknowledging it as a violation of human rights during a recent workshop on the topic.

