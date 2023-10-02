Can I Also Be Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Girlfriend?

Married Girlfriend of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Title Deed Initiative Sparks Public Interest.

By Farai D Hove | In a surprising turn of events, the married girlfriend of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mrs. Virginia Mabhiza, has become the center of attention as her involvement in the distribution of 1000 title deeds has ignited a wave of interest among Zimbabweans.

Social media platforms are abuzz with discussions and speculations about the nature of her relationship with the President. Many are now openly expressing their desire to befriend the ZANU PF leader, inspired by Mrs. Mabhiza’s newfound prominence.

One Facebook user, going by the name Chiss, boldly exclaimed, “Please organize me ED,” while another user named Noma Ndlovu humorously asked, “Can I be a girlfriend too?” These comments reflect the intrigue surrounding the President’s personal life and the allure of his circle.

The recent development stems from the revelation of Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza’s alleged affair with President Mnangagwa, which has garnered significant media attention. It appears that Mrs. Mabhiza has chosen this moment to step into the spotlight by announcing a groundbreaking housing project in Zimbabwe.

This innovative initiative was unveiled through a state media report, which disclosed that 1000 homeowners in Harare have received title deeds as part of the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularization Programme. This program, initiated in April of this year, has now been expanded to encompass more than 1.5 million homeowners across the nation.

The distribution of title deeds is seen as a significant step towards ensuring property rights and security for homeowners in Zimbabwe. However, it has also unexpectedly thrust the President’s personal life into the public eye, leading to a flurry of curiosity and fascination among the public.

As discussions continue to circulate on social media and within the nation, Zimbabweans eagerly await further developments in this intriguing and unexpected chapter of their country’s political and social landscape.

Mr Mnangagwa is still to comment to the revelations, while Mrs Mabhiza in a conversation with ZimEye, disconnected communications when challenged to declare on what grounds and under what relationship she did favours for Mr Mnangagwa including releasing his notorious convicted armed robber relative when the ZANU PF faction leader was Justice Minister.

