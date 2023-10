Caps United Through To Chibuku Super Cup Semifinals

Caps United through to the semifinals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Chibuku Super Cup QF 4

Fulltime

Highlanders 2-2 CAPS United

(CAPS win 5-3 on penalties.)

