Caught After Crossing Botswana Border

Spread the love

Man Accused of Brutal Double Homicide Apprehended in Botswana.

By Farai D Hove | Zimbabwean suspected figitive Clever Ngwenya (35), who is from Lupane in Matabeleland North, has been arrested in Botswana after allegedly brutally murdering his elderly parents, Mildress Ngwenya (71) and Simon Shoemaker Ngwenya (73), two weeks ago. The gruesome incident occurred at Gwalubha village under Chief Mabhikwa area, sending shockwaves through the community.

It remains unclear what motivated Clever Ngwenya to commit this heinous crime, but he reportedly told one of his brothers that he needed to discuss something with his parents before savagely attacking them. Armed with a kitchen knife, he fatally stabbed his mother before turning on his father.

The horrific murders left the community in fear, forcing the suspect’s siblings to seek refuge at a police station for three nights to escape potential harm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Clever Ngwenya’s arrest, stating, “Yes, he was arrested on September 25 in Botswana after skipping the border. Our police officers, working with their Botswana counterparts, arrested him, and he was repatriated back to the country on September 28. He will face the full wrath of the law.”

The successful arrest was attributed to the close cooperation between the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Botswana Police Service under the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Coordination (SARPCCO) and Interpol.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi expressed concerns over the rising trend of violent crimes, especially within families, saying, “This is not the first time we have recorded such an incident. As police, we want to call for calm and that family members should find peaceful ways of resolving conflicts.”

In a previous incident in Mangwe, Lisani Marcellus Nleya (46) had allegedly killed his parents, Nicholas Kini Nleya (83) and Margret Nleya (78), both retired teachers and prominent villagers, in a gruesome manner on September 1, 2020.

Acting Chief Mabhikwa, in response to Clever Ngwenya’s arrest, commended the police for their efforts but noted that the community was still living in fear. He urged the family to investigate the root causes of the incident and stressed the need for peaceful conflict resolution within communities.

The community remains deeply shocked by the brutal double homicide, and the police are calling for calm while seeking to address the underlying issues contributing to such violent crimes within the region.- ZIANA

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...