By A Correspondent| The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) has claimed that the ruling Zanu PF heeded their earlier cry for the party to convert its hundreds of campaign vehicles to ambulances.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu last week send out a directive to all losing Zanu PF candidates to surrender the party vehicles they were using with only winning candidates allowed to keep their 4 by 4 vehicles as appreciation for working hard for the party.

Posting on Twitter, ARTUZ said the Zanu PF vehicles are more useful for service delivery rather than being used by the 2023 candidates for their personal businesses.

“Seems like @ZANUPF_Official took heed of our call to recall campaign vehicles. These cars are more useful for service delivery,” ARTUZ said.

On 22 September, ARTUZ, tweeted;

“Elections are now behind us & @ZANUPF_Official is now ruling party.We kindly ask the ruling party to “donate” these cars to critical social service delivery departments.These campaign vehicles can make good ambulances for @MoHCCZim & mobility for schools inspectors for @MoPSEZim.”

